Manchester City are already planning for a busy summer transfer window, despite an active winter of deals.

Hugo Viana, in his first summer as director of football at the Etihad, has a crucial task ahead, which will include keeping City competitive. With the club facing the possibility of a trophyless season, unless they secure the FA Cup, the pressure is on to strengthen the squad.

Shockingly, Man City have lost 15 of their last 31 games across all competitions, an alarming dip in form that has only intensified the need for reinforcements.

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen is high on City’s wishlist as a marquee signing. But they’re also looking at defensive reinforcements, and Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz has emerged as a cost-effective option.

City could land Munoz for just £25 million

According to The Sun, City have identified the Colombia international as a summer target.

Munoz has been a standout performer for Palace this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. His attacking instincts make him one of the most adventurous right-backs in the Premier League, and at £25m, he could be a bargain addition to Guardiola’s squad.

Indeed Viana made his mark at Sporting CP, where he played a key role in identifying and securing top talent while implementing a progressive footballing philosophy.

He will be responsible for squad development, talent identification, and ensuring the club’s recruitment strategy aligns with its playing philosophy. His ability to spot emerging stars and secure high-profile deals will be tested in a new and highly competitive environment.

During his time at Sporting CP, he helped secure top-tier talents while maintaining financial stability– an approach City hopes he can replicate. His recruitment strategy will be instrumental in keeping the squad balanced and competitive across multiple fronts, both domestically and in Europe.