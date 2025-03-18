Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton could move back to London (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United are plotting a bold summer move for Southampton duo Aaron Ramsdale and Tyler Dibling as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Outlet FootballTransfers has revealed that the Hammers are looking to bring in the two Englishmen in the summer.

With Southampton teetering on the brink of relegation, several of their key players are expected to depart, and West Ham are positioning themselves as serious contenders for Ramsdale.

The goalkeeper arrived at St Mary’s just last summer in a £25 million move from Arsenal but has endured a difficult spell on the south coast. After struggling for game time in North London, Ramsdale sought regular minutes at Southampton, but with their Premier League status hanging by a thread, he could be on the move again.

It’s thought that West Ham see Ramsdale as a long-term replacement for Alphonse Areola. However, they aren’t the only club in the race. Chelsea have also discussed Ramsdale as they assess their goalkeeping options for next season, though they are yet to make a formal approach.

Dibling attracting interest from Spurs and West Ham

West Ham’s interest isn’t limited to Ramsdale. It’s thought that they are also keeping close tabs on Tyler Dibling, one of Southampton’s most promising young talents.

The England youth international has been highly regarded within Southampton’s academy, but with the club facing relegation, his future is uncertain. Tottenham are also keen on securing his signature, seeing him as a potential star for the future.

With the summer transfer window approaching, West Ham are aiming to add a mix of youth and experience to their squad. While Southampton’s relegation isn’t confirmed yet, the likelihood of their drop to the Championship means an exodus of players is expected, with Ramsdale and Dibling among those likely to depart.