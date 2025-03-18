“Talks have already begun” – Journalist names attackers Man United are monitoring

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United want to strengthen their attack in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have two options upfront in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee but both of them have failed to hit the heights expected from them.

Ruben Amorim is looking for a new striker to lead his attack next season and they are tracking some of the best attackers in Europe.

While Hojlund has recently broken his goal drought and Zirkzee has shown glimpses of settling in at the Premier League club, they still feel a new attacker could take them to the next level and would be highly benificial for Amorim’s project.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported that the Red Devils have started talks to sign a new striker in the summer.

The report has claimed that Amorim’s team are tracking Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

Plettenberg wrote on his X account:

“Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack in the summer and are intensively scouting the market. Talks have already begun.

“From the Bundesliga, the Red Devils are closely monitoring Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko. Viktor Gyökeres and Victor Osimhen”

Man United are determined to make big moves in the market

It shows that Man United are ready to show ambition in the market once again and they are going all out to sign a new striker.

The names mentioned by Plettenberg are all talented striker and some of the biggest clubs in the world are keeping a close eye on them.

A number of changes are expected at Old Trafford ahead of the new season and the United team could look like a completely changed side.

They are eyeing a big money move for Barcelona winger Raphinha while also focusing on replacing under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Club legend reveals how Man United ‘might be able to buy’ 26-year-old in summer