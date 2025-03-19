Alexander Isak and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Stu Forster, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have a strong interest in the potential transfer of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, according to Charles Watts.

However, a deal for RB Leipzig front-man Benjamin Sesko is far more likely, Watts told CaughtOffside as part of his latest Daily Briefing column.

Isak has had a superb season for Newcastle, and provided a moment of quality for them again in the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool at the weekend.

The Sweden international is a lethal finisher in the box, and would also add pace and skill to a number of top teams around Europe.

It’s clear he’s precisely the kind of profile Arsenal are missing up front, but Watts isn’t optimistic about the Gunners’ chances.

Alexander Isak transfer is on Arsenal’s agenda, but Benjamin Sesko is more likely

Discussing Arsenal’s plans, Watts admitted that Mikel Arteta would love to bring Isak in, and that it can’t be ruled out that the north London giants could push the boat out for the player this summer.

He isn’t getting his hopes up, however, due to Newcastle’s strong position, with Sesko looking the more likely signing up front.

“The Alexander Isak talk is not going to go away,” Watts wrote.

“Every time he does something good, the speculation over a move to Arsenal will resurface – as it has since Sunday’s fabulous win for Newcastle at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

“We know Arsenal would like to sign Isak and we know Mikel Arteta admires him greatly. Should an opportunity to get him this summer then I’m sure the club would push the boat out to try and get it done.

“But I just don’t see it happening.

“There is a suggestion that if Newcastle miss out on a Champions League spot then the door might open a little bit in terms of the possibility of them cashing in on Isak, but even then I would consider it extremely unlikely.”

He added: “They just don’t need to sell him. He’s got a long-term contract and even if he states that he doesn’t want to discuss an extension, there is no need for them to let him go this summer.

“It would take a monumental offer to tempt them into doing business for their prized asset and I just can’t see Arsenal getting to a figure that would make Newcastle consider it

“I’ve said it before and I still think that Benjamin Sesko is the far more likely option when it comes to a new striker coming in this summer.

“The club have done a lot of the groundwork when it comes to the Slovenia international and RB Leipzig will be open to doing business at the end of the season, unlike Newcastle.”