Arsenal on alert as target revealed to have “poor relationship” with current manager

Arsenal will be targeting attacking reinforcements during the summer, and one player that could be on their radar is Arda Guler, who they have previously shown interest in over the last 6-12 months.

Guler was wanted by many clubs across Europe before he opted for Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, but that decision has not worked out for him so far. Since making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he has made only 43 appearances across all competitions, with the vast majority of those having come as a substitute.

Real Madrid’s lack of reliance on Guler, whom Arsenal have been keeping tabs on, has been questioned by many people across both Spain and Europe, and now there has been some clarity revealed on the relationship that the Turkish playmaker has with head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Arsenal given hope of summer deal for Arda Guler

As reported by Relevo, Ancelotti and Guler are said to have never had a “particularly good relationship”, although the reasons for the Real Madrid manager not playing him go beyond that. Ancelotti has been left far from convinced with the 20-year-old’s efforts in training, and in particular, he has not been happy with his defensive contributions.

This is not good reading for Guler, but it could be very good for Arsenal – especially if Ancelotti stays on at Real Madrid head coach for one more season, which is expected. The pair look unlikely to work together going forward, and because of this, there are chances for the reigning European champions to give the green light for an exit to take place, whether that be as a loan or permanent deal.

Arsenal have history of doing deals with Real Madrid, and that prior relationship could give them an advantage if they do decide to make a move for Guler during the summer transfer window.