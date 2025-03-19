Mikel Arteta is hopeful of bringing in a new No.9 (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are weighing up a move for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, with his €52 million release clause making him an attractive option, according to reports.

Kean, who struggled during his time at Everton, has completely revived his career since joining Fiorentina last summer from Juventus for €13 million plus €5 million in bonuses. The 24-year-old has been in red-hot form, sitting second in the Serie A scoring charts with 15 goals this season and 20 across all competitions.

His resurgence has put him on the radar of several Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, and West Ham all showing interest, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

Arsenal, in particular, are drawn to Kean’s relatively low release clause. The Gunners are actively searching for a new number nine after struggling in front of goal this season, and Kean fits their preferred age profile.

Meanwhile, his goals have helped Fiorentina mount a surprise push for a top-four finish in Serie A, as well as reach the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

Moise Kean’s rollercoaster career so far amid Arsenal interest

Once one of Italy’s most exciting young talents, Kean made history by debuting for Juventus as a 16-year-old, becoming the first player born in the 2000s to feature in Serie A and the Champions League.

After a loan spell at Verona, he played a key role in Juventus’ 2018-19 Scudetto-winning campaign, scoring six goals in 13 games. That form earned him a €27.5 million move to Everton in 2019, but his time in England was underwhelming, with just two goals in 33 appearances.

A loan move to PSG in 2020-21 saw him rediscover his scoring touch, netting 13 times in Ligue 1 and keeping Mauro Icardi out of the starting XI. However, PSG dropped interest in a permanent deal after signing Lionel Messi.

Kean returned to Juventus in 2021 in a €39 million deal, but his second spell in Turin was a disaster. He managed just 14 goals in 102 appearances and failed to score at all last season.

Juventus offloaded him to Fiorentina last summer, and he has flourished in Florence, reigniting his career and earning fresh interest from Europe’s top clubs.

Kean, who has 19 caps and five goals for Italy, now faces a crucial decision: continue his resurgence in Serie A or take another shot at Premier League success.