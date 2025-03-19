Exclusive: Expert discusses potential position change for “exceptional” Arsenal star

Myles Lewis-Skelly warming up for Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal FC journalist Charles Watts has discussed the prospect of exciting young left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly potentially moving into midfield.

The 18-year-old has been superb for the Gunners this season, becoming an increasingly important part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

This has led to Lewis-Skelly also earning his first England call-up, with Watts saying the “exceptional” youngster clearly deserves it.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be intrigued to see how Lewis-Skelly gets on with the Three Lions, but there’s also been some debate about his best position in the long-term.

“That’s Arsenal for you!” – Which ex-Gunner believes his old club have one MAJOR problem?

Discussing this with CaughtOffside as part of his latest exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Watts said he’s not sure Lewis-Skelly will end up moving further forward into midfield as he’s so well suited to the inverted full-back role he’s playing under Mikel Arteta at the moment.

Arsenal expert discusses Myles Lewis-Skelly’s best position

“It’s great to see Myles Lewis-Skelly called up for England duty. It’s absolutely deserved,” Watts said.

“Ideally, I think Thomas Tuchel would have probably preferred to let him have at least one camp with the Under-21s first, but with other left-back options unavailable he had to include him now really.

“As I said, it’s a deserved call-up. Lewis-Skelly has been exceptional since coming into the first-team set-up at Arsenal this season.

“Nothing fazes him and I’m sure this won’t either, even with the extra scrutiny that comes with being called up by England.

“The way he has taken to senior football this season, both in the Premier League and in the Champions League has been so impressive, especially when you factor in that he is playing in a position that is still relatively new to him.

“It wasn’t long ago that he was known as a central midfielder, a box to box player who could pop up with important moments at either end of the pitch.

“So the fact he has made himself one of the best left-backs in the country in a short space of time at the age of just 18 shows how intelligent a footballer he is.

“There is a view that at some point he will move further up the pitch and back into a midfield role, but I don’t really see that happening I have to say, not in the short term anyway.

“I think he suits that inverted left-back role so well and that allows him to operate in central areas a lot of the time anyway. So I don’t really see the point of moving him back into midfield right now.”