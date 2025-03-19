Report: Arsenal make opening offer of €70 million for Newcastle United star

Bruno Guimaraes now his admirers at Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made their first move to sign Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, submitting an opening offer of €70 million for the Brazilian midfielder.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield options this summer, and Guimaraes has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time. According to Fichajes, the Gunners have now stepped up their pursuit with an official bid.

However, Newcastle are in no rush to sell. The Magpies are determined to keep their star midfielder at St. James’ Park, insisting they won’t part ways with him “at any price.” Their goal is to solidify themselves as a Champions League regular, and Guimaraes is seen as a key part of that plan.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal star spotted arriving in major city as he won’t rule out transfer talks Striker demands £97k-a-week wages in order to join Leeds Dean Huijsen confirms interest from top club ahead of summer window

Arsenal exploring other options to Newcastle United captain

With a deal for Guimaraes looking difficult, Arsenal are also eyeing other midfield targets. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Rosenborg’s Sverre Nypan are both on the club’s radar as they prepare for the likely departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

After Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool, Guimaraes expressed his gratitude to the club but also suggested that a move away could be on the horizon. While he remains committed to Newcastle for now, Arsenal’s interest may test the club’s resolve in the coming months.

It’s all for these fans. They deserve everything,” the Brazil midfielder told Sky Sports. “When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in the club’s history. We can now say we are the champions again. The fans deserve everything. This is one of the best days of my life. I don’t have any words.

“It’s one of the best days of my life. For them [the fans] it’s like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. We are here to make history and I’m so happy. My first year as captain of this club and it’s one of the best days. The team, the fans, the owners – we deserve this. This is unbelievable.”

Guimaraes added: “This is my second home. From the relegation zone to the Champions League to now champions. I think we are making history. Some day when I leave this club, I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to [Alan] Shearer.”