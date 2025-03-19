Aston Villa eye move for Real Sociedad star as Unai Emery seeks defensive reinforcements

Unai Emery is looking ahead to the summer window (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Unai Emery has set his sights on strengthening Aston Villa’s right-back options this summer, with Real Sociedad’s Jon Aramburu reportedly emerging as a key target.

According to reports from Spain, the Venezuelan full-back is high on Villa’s wish list as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. Aramburu has enjoyed a breakout campaign, stepping up after regular starter Hamari Traore suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

The 22-year-old has since established himself as a crucial part of Sociedad’s defence, making 38 appearances across all competitions.

His versatility is another major selling point. Under Imanol Alguacil, Aramburu has been deployed across the backline, proving equally comfortable at right-back, left-back, and even centre-back when required. That adaptability has put him on the radar of several European clubs, with Newcastle, Inter Milan and Real Madrid also monitoring his progress.

Villa leading the race for Real Sociedad ace ahead of summer window

Despite interest from other clubs, Villa appear to be leading the race. Reports suggest they are preparing to make the first concrete offer. Given the demands of English football, the Villa boss is eager to ensure he has enough cover for a long and gruelling campaign.

However, securing Aramburu’s signature won’t come cheap. Although his market value is estimated at around £10 million, Sociedad are in a strong negotiating position. The defender recently signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the club until 2030, meaning the Spanish side are likely to demand a significantly higher fee.

Adding to the challenge, Sociedad could be reluctant to lose another key player, especially with Arsenal reportedly closing in on their midfield star Martín Zubimendi. Losing both in the same window could seriously impact their plans for the 2025/26 season.