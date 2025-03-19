Chelsea ready to take extreme measures to hand major transfer headache to Manchester United

Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Alex Livesey, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly so desperate to get out of signing Jadon Sancho permanently that they would be prepared to pay a penalty fee to get out of the deal.

The England international is currently on loan at Chelsea from Manchester United, and there had been an obligation to buy as part of that deal.

However, new information coming from iNews states that Chelsea can still rip up this deal if they pay a penalty fee, and it seems they’re strongly considering doing so.

Sancho has struggled with the Blues despite initially getting off to a promising start, so it could be that he’ll be sent back to Old Trafford this summer.

That’s far from ideal for Man Utd, who will surely have been glad to see the back of the 24-year-old.

What next for Jadon Sancho after Chelsea rejection?

Sancho looked like he was on his way to rebuilding his career at Chelsea, as he started brightly at Stamford Bridge, following another promising loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season.

However, it seems clear that Sancho is still struggling for consistency at the highest level, and CFC will no doubt feel they can do better in that position.

It’s been a pretty disappointing season in general for Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca’s side losing 1-0 to Arsenal at the weekend to put their top four hopes in doubt.

Sancho was one of a number of high-profile signings in attack last summer, but has flopped for the west London giants, as have Joao Felix and Pedro Neto.

United surely won’t want to bring Sancho back into their team under Ruben Amorim, who is also looking to majorly rebuild his squad after a highly challenging season.

It will be interesting to see how easy it is for MUFC to find other buyers for Sancho if Chelsea do indeed end up paying their way out of this agreement.