Euro giants ready to swoop for 13 G/A Chelsea attacker facing an uncertain future

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is reportedly attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with uncertainty surrounding his future.

It remains to be seen if Madueke will put pen to paper on a new contract with Chelsea, who are said to be open to letting the 23-year-old go.

And according to a report from Fichajes, AC Milan are keeping an eye on Madueke’s situation as they’re big admirers of his qualities.

Madueke has shown some moments of real quality during his time at Stamford Bridge, but he’s also arguably not done quite enough to justify an automatic starting place.

Madueke may well be justified in seeking a new challenge, with Milan perhaps a good destination for him and somewhere he could play more regularly.

A number of Chelsea flops have managed to revive their careers at Milan in recent times, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all on the Rossoneri’s books.

CFC fans might not be so sure about letting Madueke go just yet, but it also perhaps makes sense for the club to keep an open mind about this.

It’s been another slightly underwhelming season for Chelsea, and they’ll perhaps feel they could do with making some changes in attack in the summer.

Madueke has done quite well with eight goals and five assists in all competitions for club and country this term, but there could be players out there who’d offer more.

The west Londoners brought in other big names like Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto in that area of the pitch last summer, so it’s clearly an area they feel they could do better in.

It will be interesting to see how this Madueke saga resolves itself, but it seems Milan are waiting in the wings for this opportunity.