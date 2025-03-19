Dean Huijsen confirms interest from top club ahead of summer window

Dean Huijsen of AFC Bournemouth is liked by Real Madrid (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen has given the clearest indication yet of where he could be playing next season as rumours continue to swirl around the highly-rated 19-year-old centre-back.

It’s been a whirlwind week for Huijsen, who just received his first call-up to the Spanish national team. But while that’s a huge milestone in his career, the bigger question remains—where will he be playing next season?

The young defender has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid all keeping close tabs on him ahead of the summer transfer window.

“That’s Arsenal for you!” – Which ex-Gunner believes his old club have one MAJOR problem?

Now, Huijsen himself has hinted at where his preference might lie. “It’s an honour when you hear about Real Madrid interest, I’m proud to have such a big club interested in me,” he said in quotes relayed by Relevo. “It’s special for sure.”

“My idol is Sergio Ramos, he’s a reference. For me, he’s the best centre-back in history. He has everything, he’s a legend.”