Dean Huijsen confirms interest from top club ahead of summer window

Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen has given the clearest indication yet of where he could be playing next season as rumours continue to swirl around the highly-rated 19-year-old centre-back.
It’s been a whirlwind week for Huijsen, who just received his first call-up to the Spanish national team. But while that’s a huge milestone in his career, the bigger question remains—where will he be playing next season?
The young defender has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid all keeping close tabs on him ahead of the summer transfer window.
Now, Huijsen himself has hinted at where his preference might lie. “It’s an honour when you hear about Real Madrid interest, I’m proud to have such a big club interested in me,” he said in quotes relayed by Relevo. “It’s special for sure.”
“My idol is Sergio Ramos, he’s a reference. For me, he’s the best centre-back in history. He has everything, he’s a legend.”
Huijsen’s remarks will be a bitter pill to swallow for Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, three clubs expected to be in the hunt for a top-quality centre-back this summer. If they were hoping to lure him to the Premier League, his latest comments suggest they may already be fighting a losing battle.
Real Madrid interest turns Dean Huijsen’s head
His words come at a crucial moment, just as reports emerge that Real Madrid are preparing to ramp up their pursuit of the Bournemouth star.
This development also coincides with Arsenal’s efforts to secure William Saliba on a long-term contract, a move that could directly impact Madrid’s transfer plans.
Saliba remains Los Blancos’ ideal target, with Fabrizio Romano even describing him as “the Jude Bellingham of defenders.” However, if a deal for the Frenchman proves too complicated or expensive, Huijsen could emerge as a serious alternative for the Spanish giants.