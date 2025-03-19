Enzo Maresca, Youri Tielemans and Edson Alvarez (Photo by Julian Finney, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea could reportedly be ready to try again for the potential transfer of West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez this summer.

The Mexico international is someone the Blues looked at when he was at Ajax and it seems he’s still someone on their radar at the moment, according to Nacion Futbol.

Alvarez is a key player for West Ham, so he’s probably not someone they’ll be too keen to let go, but it will be interesting to see if he has his price.

“That’s Arsenal for you!” – Which ex-Gunner believes his old club have one MAJOR problem?

One imagines the Hammers might be tempted to cash in on Alvarez if Chelsea or anyone else comes in with a big-money offer.

Even if Alvarez is a useful part of this West Ham squad, he’s been a tad inconsistent in what has generally been a struggling Hammers side this season.

That could mean WHUFC are open to letting him go as they make changes under the recently-appointed Graham Potter this summer.

Is Edson Alvarez good enough for Chelsea?

Some Chelsea fans, however, might question if Alvarez is really good enough for them, with the 27-year-old not exactly setting the world alight during his time at the London Stadium.

It might be that Alvarez would fare better with superior players around him, as he’d have at Chelsea, but it’s also a bit of a gamble.

For one thing, Alvarez isn’t getting any younger, so he’d be under pressure to hit the ground running pretty much straight away at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea also already have a strong midfield pairing in the form of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, so it’s hard to see Alvarez playing regularly in Enzo Maresca’s side.

Still, the former Ajax man could perhaps be an upgrade on the injury-prone Romeo Lavia as a squad player for CFC.