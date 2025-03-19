Euro giants launch “mission” to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez in action for Chelsea during the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea are preparing for another busy summer, and that could include selling one of their important players: Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo arrived in the transfer window after the 2022 World Cup with a lot of expectations – and a very high transfer fee. However, it has often been a struggle for the Argentine midfielder, although his fortunes have improved this season under the guidance of head coach Enzo Maresca.

He is having his best season at Chelsea in terms of output, with five goals and nine assists across all competitions (four and five respectively in the Premier League). Alongside Moises Caicedo, who has been a standout performer for Maresca’s side this season, he has built a strong partnership, but that could evaporate during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are said to be willing to sell Enzo in the summer, with Real Madrid reported to be one of the clubs interested in signing him. But it turns out that the other big club in the Spanish capital are also sniffing around.

Atletico Madrid eyeing Enzo Fernandez transfer

As reported by El Desmarque, Atletico Madrid have launched a “mission” during the ongoing international break, and that is to convince Enzo to make the move to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano. There are five players from Diego Simeone’s side that have been called up to the Argentina squad (Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina, Giuliano Simeone, Ángel Correa and Julián Álvarez) for their upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil, and they have been tasked with sweet-talking the Chelsea man.

Chelsea are reported to have set a minimum asking price of €80m on Enzo, so it will be interesting to see whether Atletico can afford this amount in the summer – especially when considering they spent big on the likes of Alvarez and ex-Blue Conor Gallagher in 2024.