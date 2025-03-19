Exclusive: Expert speaks out on “fears at Arsenal” over potential £100m transfer

Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans after the 1-0 win over Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has long been the subject of transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League, according to Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts made it clear that the Gunners have previously had fears about the Brazil international leaving.

There was speculation about Gabriel’s future at the start of the 2023/24 season, which led to the former Lille man being left on the bench for a few games.

Watts says this was to do with Saudi transfer interest, even if manager Mikel Arteta denied it at the time.

It could now be that Gabriel is targeted again this summer, though Watts insists the 27-year-old is one of the very best centre-backs in the world, so should cost as much as £100m.

Gabriel Magalhaes transfer situation explained by Arsenal expert Charles Watts

“The interest from Saudi Arabia in Gabriel Magalhaes is nothing new, it dates back a couple of years now,” Watts said.

“In the summer of 2023 there were fears at Arsenal that Gabriel’s head had been turned by the money that was on offer, which was why he was left out of the team in those early games that season.

“Mikel Arteta publicly said it was tactical, but it wasn’t. It was because of what was going on behind the scenes with the interest from Saudi.

“Arsenal did not want to lose him and ultimately Gabriel stayed put, with Arteta swiftly restoring him to his starting XI once the situation was put to bed.

“Since then Gabriel has obviously gone to form what, in my opinion, is the best centre-back partnership in the Premier League and possibly even the world with William Saliba.

“So the last thing Arsenal would want this summer is a repeat of what happened in 2023, but it would be no surprise if the interest from Saudi did result in a firm offer, although at this stage it is a bit too early to suggest it definitely will.

“Obviously every player has a price, so I can’t sit here and say Arsenal should not even contemplate a sale should a bid arrive, but it would have to be huge to tempt them into doing business – over £100m in my opinion.

“Gabriel is so important to this team at both ends of the pitch. He’s comfortably my Arsenal player of the season and along with Saliba he is the bedrock that the side is built on.”