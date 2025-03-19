Manchester United positioning themselves for major transfer opportunity

Jobe Bellingham in action for Sunderland against Coventry (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly doing their best to put themselves in a strong position for the transfer of Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham.

The Red Devils are reported to be one of a number of Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on Bellingham after his fine performances in the Championship this season.

The 19-year-old has four goals and three assists for Sunderland so far this season, and it’s easy to see him earning himself a big move sooner or later.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd have been monitoring Bellingham, but they could face competition from Chelsea, Tottenham, Brighton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

The report states that Bellingham is keen to play at the highest level, so it will be interesting if he aims to go to a big six club straight away, or a stepping stone club first.

Jobe Bellingham transfer – can he emulate his brother at the highest level?

Bellingham looks like he could be good enough to have a career at the very highest level at some point, similarly to his older brother Jude Bellingham, who is now a key player for Real Madrid and England.

The older Bellingham did well to bide his time before making a really big move, choosing Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career, in what turned out to be a smart move.

Jobe could similarly do well to choose a team like Brighton or Brentford for the time being, before moving to a major giant like United or Chelsea later.

Still, MUFC will want to revamp their squad this summer and that will likely mean bringing in top young talents to replace some of their ageing big names who’ve mostly proven disappointing at Old Trafford.

It’s easy to see why Bellingham could be seen as a tempting option for them and a good fit for what Ruben Amorim is trying to build.