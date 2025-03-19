Jorginho in the back of a taxi

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been spotted arriving in Rio and getting into the back of a car or taxi amid links with Flamengo.

The Brazilian-born Italy international is nearing the end of his contract at Arsenal, and looks set to become a free agent this summer.

See below as it’s now claimed he isn’t ruling out talks over joining Flamengo, even if he insists he’s only in Brazil on holiday for the moment…

URGENTE! JORGINHO CHEGA AO RIO E CONFIRMA QUE TEM TEMPO PARA FECHAR COM O FLAMENGO! NÃO DESCARTOU REUNIÃO COM BOTO, MAS AVISOU: “VIM DE FÉRIAS”! Confira a cobertura completa no YouTube Paparazzo Rubro-Negro e na @placar pic.twitter.com/91EaL9j98L — Paparazzo Rubro-Negro (@PapaRubroNegro) March 19, 2025

Jorginho remains a key player for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners side, though he’s not getting any younger, so it could make sense to allow him to move on this summer.

It’s certainly hard to imagine the former Chelsea man will be a contender for a new contract at this stage of his career, so it could be that this is the start of him heading to Flamengo next.

Jorginho exit would be a blow, but it looks like Arsenal are preparing replacements

Arsenal won’t find it easy to replace an intelligent and experienced professional like Jorginho, but it seems they’re already working on strengthening in that area of the pitch.

Martin Zubimendi’s move to Arsenal looks really advanced, as recently reported by the Athletic, and he seems ideal to step into that role as a long-term Jorginho successor.

There will inevitably be a few others linked with AFC, and fans will perhaps be keen on big names like Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios.

Jorginho has had a fine career in Europe, but it perhaps makes sense that his next move will surely be to a slightly less competitive level.

The slower pace of the game in Brazil should allow the 33-year-old to carry on playing for a few more years before finally hanging up his boots.