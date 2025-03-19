Chelsea keeping tabs on Liverpool star but another club is in pole position

Caoimhin Kelleher in action for Liverpool against Newcastle (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs keeping tabs on Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of a potential transfer move.

However, it currently seems that Bournemouth are the club leading the race for the Republic of Ireland international’s signature, according to talkSPORT.

Kelleher has always been a reliable backup ‘keeper for Liverpool, but it seems increasingly clear that he’s never quite going to be able to establish himself as the Reds’ number one.

Alisson is just too good as Liverpool’s first choice, while there’ll also be Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving at Anfield next season.

Chelsea could do with signing Kelleher as a possible upgrade on the unconvincing Robert Sanchez, but it seems Bournemouth are the favourites.

Caoimhin Kelleher looks like a fine transfer opportunity for Premier League clubs

Kelleher is clearly a fine goalkeeper, and he’d likely be an excellent first choice for most clubs in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old will surely want to go and prove himself now after doing all he can to fight for his place at Liverpool, to no avail.

Bournemouth are a club very much on the up, so could be a good move for Kelleher, with LFC perhaps unlikely to be keen on selling him to rivals Chelsea.

Some Liverpool fans will no doubt be disappointed to lose such a strong backup player, but it’s also hard to begrudge him wanting to leave after all this time.

If Chelsea do end up missing out on Kelleher, it will be interesting to see who they go after instead, as they surely cannot continue with Sanchez as their number one again next season.

There’s also Filip Jorgensen on the books at Stamford Bridge, but he’s not looked that convincing when he’s been given a chance by Enzo Maresca either.