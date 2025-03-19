Revealed: Aston Villa lead Chelsea in race to sign €30m-rated wonderkid

Could Olympiacos be about to lose a top young talent? (Photo by UEFA - Handout/UEFA via Getty Images)

Aston Villa are understood to be leading the race for the transfer of highly-rated Olympiacos wonderkid forward Charalampos Kostoulas ahead of the summer.

The 17-year-old is one of the most sought-after players of his age group around Europe right now, and CaughtOffside understands Villa are particularly keen to win the race for his signature.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are also among the Premier League clubs to be keeping a close eye on Kostoulas at the moment.

“That’s Arsenal for you!” – Which ex-Gunner believes his old club have one MAJOR problem?

Still, Villa have registered an interest and already have plans in place for how to build around the Greek teenager in future, CaughtOffside understands.

Olympiacos are not keen on selling Kostoulas, however, and would demand as much as €30m for the striker this summer.

Charalampos Kostoulas will surely be on the move to a bigger club sooner or later

Kostoulas looks like he has an exciting future ahead of him, and it seems inevitable that Olympiacos are going to struggle to keep hold of him.

As well as clubs from the Premier League, sources have also informed CaughtOffside that European giants such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan are also keen on the youngster.

It will be interesting to see where Kostoulas ends up, but it’s easy to see why Villa might be a tempting destination for him.

Unai Emery is doing great work at Villa Park and should also be able to offer Kostoulas a decent amount of playing time.

In fairness, so could Chelsea, who continue to build around talented young players.

The Blues have invested huge sums of money in a number of the best young talents from around the world, so Kostoulas could be a good fit as part of their long-term strategy.