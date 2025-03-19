“I still want more” – Jamie Carragher names Liverpool star who hasn’t justified his big price tag

Dominik Szoboszlai and Jamie Carragher (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has singled out Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for criticism, insisting he wants more from the £60m signing.

The Hungary international looked like a hugely exciting young talent at former club RB Leipzig, but it seems Carragher isn’t entirely satisfied with what he’s done at Liverpool.

Despite some moments of quality, it seems Carragher feels Szoboszlai should be offering more than just the energy and work rate he brings to the team.

Speaking on the Overlap, the pundit named other top attacking midfielders like Cole Palmer, Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odegaard as the type of player Szoboszlai should be looking to emulate…

"These aren't great players, they're good players." ? Have Liverpool’s tough couple of weeks revealed a deeper issue? ? pic.twitter.com/zrXT39mZYA — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) March 18, 2025

Carragher clearly wasn’t too happy with Liverpool’s performance in the Carabao Cup final, where they were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle at the weekend.

Szoboszlai was far from the only player to blame, but it seems he is someone Carragher is concerned about as he generally slammed the state of Arne Slot’s team.

Do Liverpool need to make a lot of changes in the summer transfer window?

Seemingly using Szoboszlai as an example, Carragher stated his view that there are not a lot of great players in this LFC side, but just a lot of very good ones.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will be obvious exceptions, of course, but the former defender probably has a point about a lot of the others.

Szoboszlai is clearly a decent player, but it is debatable if he’s been worth the £60m they paid for him so far.

Slot has worked wonders with this Liverpool squad, but this cup final defeat to Newcastle is perhaps a reminder that they need to make some changes this summer.

Perhaps Szoboszlai will be someone they ultimately decide to replace after two years of not quite contributing enough.