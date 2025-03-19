Liverpool eye replacement as Arne Slot approves Luis Diaz exit

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool look set to shake up their attacking options during the summer transfer window, with Luis Diaz expected to be moved on at the end of the season after a disappointing time of things on an individual basis.

Liverpool have had a very good season, although recent defeats in the Champions League and Carabao Cup final have put a dampener on things. On both occasions, they struggled to find the back of the net, with talismanic attacker Mohamed Salah unable to make an impact – and more worryingly for head coach Arne Slot, no one else was able to step up.

Diaz had a particularly poor time in both matches, and given that he has managed just one goal and two assists so far in 2025, he has come under strong criticism from supporters. Fabrizio Romano has stated in recent days that the 28-year-old has a “concrete possibility” to leave Liverpool in the summer, and it appears that the Premier League leaders are preparing for this.

Liverpool want Bayern Munich man as Luis Diaz replacement

According to Colombian media outlet Antena 2 (via Mundo Deportivo), Slot has already made it clear that Diaz can leave in the summer, and as a replacement, he wants Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Sane, a two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, is out of contract at the end of the season, and it has long been speculated that he will leave Bayern without signing an extension. This would be a dream for Liverpool, who would avoid spending a transfer fee to bring in a player of real quality.

It will be interesting to see whether Diaz does leave in the summer, but given that Barcelona are very interested, it would be no surprise. Sane would be an excellent replacement, and the added bonus is that he can play on both wings, which will be good for providing competition to Salah on the right.