Ruben Amorim is hot in pursuit of Victor Osimhen (Photo by Alex Livesey, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Manchester United are being strongly linked with a move for Victor Osimhen this summer, with the Napoli striker emerging as the club’s most likely No.9 target.

If the deal goes through, it could spell the end of Rasmus Hojlund’s time at Old Trafford, it’s been reported.

United’s struggles in front of goal have been a major issue this season. In January, they made the bold decision to loan Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa following a reported fallout with manager Ruben Amorim. That left Hojlund as the squad’s only recognised centre-forward, leading to the unusual sight of Kobbie Mainoo starting as a false nine at one point.

Now, Osimhen is being tipped as the solution to Man United’s attacking problems. The Nigerian international, who turns 26 later this year, is expected to be available for around €70 million, a figure that Man United can afford, according to TalkSport’s Alex Crook.

Crucially, Osimhen’s wage demands have also dropped since last summer, when a proposed move to Chelsea collapsed due to his €12m-per-year salary request.

What’s been said about Victor Osimhen’s potential move to Man United?

Crook believes Osimhen is the “likeliest” striker to arrive at Old Trafford this summer, despite United being linked with several high-profile forwards. There’s also the possibility of a part-exchange deal involving Hojlund, with Napoli showing interest in bringing the Danish striker back to Serie A.

“I think he’ll move on at the end of the season. There’s interest from Italy. INEOS and Ruben Amorim are not necessarily convinced that he’s the man to lead the line moving forward. There’s interest from the likes of Napoli, it wouldn’t surprise me if Osimhen comes in the opposite direction,” he said.

It comes after Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong alluded to a Chelsea move. “I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams. It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team

“I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see.

“I’m also reading, like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer. When he went to Galatasaray I think it worked out amazingly for him. I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”