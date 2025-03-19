“Ready to find something new” – Man United midfielder confirms desire to leave this summer

Ruben Amorim looks on during Man Utd's win over Real Sociedad (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set for a summer clear-out, and one player that is almost certain to be leaving is Christian Eriksen, who is ready to end his disappointing three-year spell at Old Trafford.

Eriksen joined Man United as a free agent in the summer of 2022 after an impressive season at Brentford, but on the whole, he has struggled to make a significant impact – nor has he been able to make himself a regular starter for a prolonged period of time. Under new head coach Ruben Amorim, this has also been the case, and as such, a departure in the summer seems to be looming.

Eriksen is rumoured to be one of six Man United players that a departure will actively be sought for during the summer transfer window, and the Danish midfielder has now made it clear that he will make it easy for that to happen.

Christian Eriksen reveals intention to leave Manchester United

Speaking to the media whilst on international duty with Denmark (via Marca), Eriksen has revealed that he intends to continue his career away from Man United.

“I’m ready to find something new. What will it be? That’s not something I’ve decided on yet.”

Eriksen should have no shortage of offers in the summer, despite his troubles Man United spell. He is unable to play in Serie A due to having had a pace-maker fitted after his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, but a move to La Liga is possible, with Real Betis – who already have Antony on their books for the remainder of the season – having shown an interest earlier in the campaign.

Likewise, Eriksen could seek out a return to his native Denmark, although given that he is only 33, he could look to have one more chance at the top of European football before he starts to think about his final years in the professional game.