Newcastle United star Alexander Isak opens up once again on Liverpool and Arsenal rumours

Alexander Isak has touched on future going into the summer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak is still riding the high of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday. Like several of his teammates, he hasn’t even returned to the city yet, heading straight into international duty instead.

While Newcastle celebrate, Isak has been at the centre of growing transfer speculation. Reports in the link him with Liverpool and Arsenal, with Arsenal’s interest dating back to his time at Real Sociedad. In Spain, Barcelona has also been mentioned, though their financial situation makes a move unlikely.

Despite the rumours, Newcastle appear determined to keep him, with reports suggesting the club is looking to offer him a new contract.

Currently in Marbella with the Sweden squad, Isak was asked by Fotbollskanalen about the growing interest in him.

He’s not ruling anything in or out for the summer, but qualifying for the Champions League could be a big factor. If that doesn’t happen, the chance to play in the competition with a club like Liverpool or Arsenal would definitely be appealing.

What did Alexander Isak say about his future with Newcastle United?

“There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That’s where my focus lies.”