Fresh off their Carabao Cup triumph, Newcastle United are looking to build on their success under Eddie Howe.

With an important summer ahead, strengthening the squad will be key, and keeping hold of Alexander Isak amid interest from Arsenal remains a top priority.

Now, TBR Football reports that Newcastle have set their sights on Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino as part of their summer recruitment plans.

“That’s Arsenal for you!” – Which ex-Gunner believes his old club have one MAJOR problem?

TBR Football has reported that Newcastle are actively working on a deal for the Spanish international. The Magpies previously scouted Pino in September and have continued monitoring his progress.

The 22-year-old winger has been a standout performer for Villarreal this season, registering five assists in La Liga, more than the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski.

With Miguel Almiron departing in January, Howe is keen to add a right-sided attacker to complement Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, who currently provide strength on the left flank.

Newcastle have already secured Antonio Cordero from Malaga, though he is seen as a long-term project rather than an immediate solution. Pino, however, would be expected to make an instant impact.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool eye replacement as Arne Slot approves Luis Diaz exit Man United eye Victor Osimhen as top summer signing – with one star set to make way Exclusive: Expert discusses potential position change for “exceptional” Arsenal star

Competition for Newcastle United from Arsenal and Aston Villa

Newcastle aren’t the only club interested in Pino. Arsenal have been tracking the winger for some time and remain in the mix, while Aston Villa are also keeping a close eye on Villarreal, with Unai Emery reportedly interested in multiple players, including Alex Baena and Juan Foyth, alongside Pino.

The Spanish winger has a release clause of €80 million (£67 million), meaning any club serious about signing him will have to negotiate carefully or be prepared to meet that price.

If Newcastle manage to bring him in, he could add much-needed flair and creativity to their attack as they look to push further up the Premier League table next season.