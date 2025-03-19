Striker demands £97k-a-week wages in order to join Leeds

Daniel Farke applauds the Leeds fans (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly interested in an ambitious transfer deal for Roma striker Tammy Abraham if they win promotion back to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old, who is currently on loan from Roma at AC Milan, is one of the big names in Leeds’ sights as they look the favourites to go up from the Championship this term.

Still, a move for Abraham won’t come cheap, with reports in Italy stating that the former Chelsea man would want around £97,000 a week at Elland Road.

It seems Abraham is keen to come back to English football, but it will be interesting to see how much he’s willing to negotiate on those demands.

Tammy Abraham transfer could be a smart move for Leeds if they go up

Leeds got relegated from the top flight a couple of years ago and failed to bounce back up last season, so they’ll be desperate to get things right if they manage to end up back at the highest level by the end of this campaign.

Abraham is proven in the Premier League, so seems like an ideal signing for Daniel Farke’s side as they look to establish themselves back in the top division.

The England international has also done well during his time in Serie A, even if he hasn’t quite looked consistent enough to stake his claim as a starter for Roma or Milan.

For Leeds, however, this would surely represent an exciting signing and a real statement of intent by the Yorkshire club if they do manage to get promoted again.

Abraham has also been linked with West Ham and will surely have other similar suitors if he leaves Italy for a move back to England this summer.