Worry for Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham chief spotted with big-name manager in London

Ange Postecoglou, Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been spotted at a café in London with former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino amid the team’s poor form under Ange Postecoglou.

Pochettino was in charge of Chelsea last season and is now manager of the United States Men’s National Team, but could he be heading back to Tottenham?

It seems Levy is certainly keeping in touch with the Argentine, as revealed by The Boy Hotspur.

See below for an image taken of what seems to be quite clearly Pochettino sitting next to Levy outside a coffee place in Hadley Wood in north London…

Pochettino worked wonders during his time as Tottenham manager, turning the team into genuine title contenders and also reaching their first ever Champions League final, losing 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid in 2019.

Could Mauricio Pochettino be the right man to turn things around for Tottenham?

This current Spurs side are really struggling under Postecoglou, who initially made a very promising start in north London before dragging the side down to 14th in the current Premier League table.

Pochettino would surely be an upgrade on the Australian tactician, though of course he’d be walking into a far more challenging job than he’d previously had at White Hart Lane.

Gone are star players from those best Pochettino sides, with the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Kyle Walker and Hugo Lloris no longer at the club.

It will be interesting to see, however, if Levy feels Pochettino could still do something with this squad after what increasingly looks like a failure from Postecoglou in almost two years in charge.