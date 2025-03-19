Lloyd Kelly moved to Juventus on loan from Newcastle United in the summer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus sold Dean Huijsen to Bournemouth in the summer but, to fill the gap left by the young defender, they brought in Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle United on an initial loan deal in January.

Huijsen has thrived at Bournemouth, quickly catching the eye of top clubs, including Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Kelly has struggled to adapt to life in Italy, facing criticism for his performances since making the switch from Newcastle.

His deal covered the remainder of the 2024-25 season, with Juve committed to making the transfer permanent for £20 million.

The former England Under-21 defender had signed for Newcastle on a free transfer in June after leaving Bournemouth at the end of his contract. However, his time at St James’ Park was short-lived. The 26-year-old managed just 10 Premier League appearances and hadn’t started a game since November.

Newcastle viewed the offer as too good to refuse, especially as it helped improve their standing with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Juventus’ official site wrote at the time of his signing: “Kelly is known for his speed, his ability to build up play from the back and his tactical reading of the game.

“Thanks to his imposing stature at 1.90m tall, he is strong in aerial duels, both in the defensive phase and in dead-ball situations. His dynamism allows him to adapt to different tactical formations, making him a valuable piece to Juventus’ puzzle. Welcome to Juventus, Lloyd!”

Juventus feel they should have signed Lloyd Kelly on free transfer

But things have not gone to plan. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have made a mess of the situation. Not only do they regret selling Huijsen, but they also mishandled Kelly’s transfer, opting for a loan move when they could have signed him on a free after he left Bournemouth last summer.

Instead, they now face the prospect of paying Newcastle over €25 million for the 26-year-old.

That price tag is being questioned, given Kelly’s underwhelming impact in Serie A. He played just ten league games for Newcastle before joining Juve and struggled in their recent 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina.