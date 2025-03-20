Graham Potter applauds the West Ham United fans (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly look to have been handed a transfer boost as Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is said to have rejected an offer from West Ham.

The England international has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times, and he’s sure to be a name to watch out for this summer as he’s about to be out of contract.

According to the Guardian, however, Gomes has turned down a big-money approach from West Ham, with the east Londoners trying to bring him in on a £100k-a-week deal.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

Gomes has also been linked with a return to his former club Man Utd in a recent report by Fichajes, while there’s also other interest.

Simon Phillips has previously linked the 24-year-old with Chelsea, while the Guardian’s report about West Ham also mentions interest from Barcelona.

Angel Gomes set to be available on a free transfer, but where will he end up?

It seems clear that Gomes will be leaving Lille this summer, and he’ll be a tempting target for a lot of clubs on a free transfer.

Still, if he’s turned down West Ham, what does that tell us about where his future lies?

It perhaps suggests that, having also been linked with the likes of United, Chelsea and Barcelona, that the player feels he’ll have better options available to him at some point.

It’s a blow for West Ham, who could have done well to snap up a talent like Gomes for free, but Graham Potter’s side will also surely have other targets they can turn to.

Gomes looks like he could be good enough to aim a little higher than a lower-mid-table club, so this news probably shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

The former United youngster could surely have it in him to come back to Old Trafford and take care of unfinished business there, while he could also be a useful option as part of this exciting young Chelsea squad.