“Very high percentage chance” Arsenal sign this striker, but they won’t pull the trigger until this one thing happens

Benjamin Sesko and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Maja Hitij, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Journalist Ben Jacobs says there’s a very high chance that Arsenal will sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

However, he also added that the Gunners won’t pull the trigger on the Sesko deal until they know for certain what’s going on with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Isak has been on fire for Newcastle this season and would surely be at the top of the list for most clubs looking for signings up front this summer.

Still, Sesko is also a fine talent with a big future, and Jacobs has suggested the Slovenia international is looking the most likely option for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Benjamin Sesko sold on Arsenal project, but Alexander Isak would be first choice

Speaking to Highbury Squad on YouTube, Jacobs said: “Arsenal like Alexander Isak. He’s the dream target, the number one target, but all of us have number one things we’d like in the world that are very unlikely to happen.

“Is Isak genuinely available? Berta will get a quick read on that. If he is, he becomes Arsenal’s top choice. If he isn’t available, I’d be relatively confident in saying that Arsenal will make a significant play on Benjamin Sesko — he’s sold on the project.

“Sesko to Arsenal has a very high percentage chance, but they won’t pull the trigger until they know the Isak question.”

Isak’s future will likely hinge on how the rest of the season goes for Newcastle, with the club still in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

If the Sweden international can fire NUFC into the top four, on top of their Carabao Cup final win last weekend, then it’s hard to see why he’d push for a move away from St James’ Park.