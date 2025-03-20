(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been enjoying a stellar season, firmly in the race for a top-four Premier League finish while also preparing for a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Determined to maintain their upward trajectory, the Villans are already planning for the summer transfer window, with Real Sociedad’s emerging right-back Jon Aramburu reportedly high on their wishlist.

Aston Villa leading the race for Aramburu

According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Villa are at the forefront of the pursuit for the Venezuelan defender, with Unai Emery eager to strengthen his options at right-back.

The 22-year-old has impressed with his performances in La Liga and has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Inter Milan and Real Madrid as well as fellow Premier League side Newcastle. However, Villa appear to be making the first concrete moves to secure his signature.

Aramburu, who remains under contract with Sociedad until 2030, has become a key player for the Spanish side, featuring in 38 matches across all competitions this season, including 23 La Liga starts.

His rise has not gone unnoticed, and with Villa aiming to establish themselves as a consistent top-four club, signing a player of his caliber would be a major coup.

While Villa’s interest is serious, landing Aramburu will not be straightforward. The defender recently signed a long-term contract with Sociedad, making negotiations more complex.

Additionally, with Sociedad’s midfield star Martin Zubimendi heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, the Spanish club may be reluctant to lose another key player in the same transfer window.

Aramburu’s journey to professional football

Aramburu’s journey to professional football has been unconventional. Initially part of Real Sociedad’s youth academy, FIFA regulations forced him to return to Venezuela, where he honed his skills at Deportivo La Guaira.

He later moved to Spain, playing for Real Unión before rejoining Sociedad in 2023. His rapid rise has made him one of the most promising young defenders in La Liga.

Despite securing the signing of Andres García from Levante for €7 million in January, Emery is still keen on further bolstering the right-back position.

With Villa’s ambitions of competing at the highest level in both the Premier League and Europe, depth in defence remains a priority.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Villa’s proactive approach in targeting Aramburu underscores their intent to build a squad capable of competing with the league’s elite.

Whether they can finalise the deal remains to be seen, but their early pursuit signals their determination to establish themselves among England’s top clubs.