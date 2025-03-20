Chelsea already sounding out potential suitors as £25m transfer set to go through

Jadon Sancho and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Warren Little/Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly already sounding out clubs about the potential sale of Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues took Sancho on loan from Manchester United last summer, and it was widely reported at the time that this would become permanent for the 2025/26 season.

However, there have now been reports from iNews and others stating that Chelsea could pay to get out of their obligation to sign Sancho permanently from Man Utd.

Phillips is now providing his information on the Sancho situation, and it seems Chelsea do not currently plan to pay any kind of penalty fee to get out of making the player’s move permanent.

Instead, it seems Chelsea are already making plans for what to do with Sancho once his permanent £25m transfer goes through.

Jadon Sancho could leave Chelsea almost as soon as he joins

Sancho started brightly at Chelsea earlier this season, but his form has faded as the campaign has gone on, so it’s not too surprising that they’re not keen to keep him.

The 24-year-old struggled at United as well, but Phillips reports that he could still have suitors in leagues abroad such as Germany.

Sancho previously impressed at Borussia Dortmund, including in a second spell on loan there last season.

Chelsea clearly seem to have decided it’s not worth keeping Sancho, so it will be interesting to see if they can find buyers for him in the near future.

CFC fans will hope Sancho can still revive his career at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks and months, but at this moment in time it’s not looking likely and key figures at the club clearly have that view as they plan to move him on.