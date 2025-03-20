Chelsea already sounding out potential suitors as £25m transfer set to go through

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Jadon Sancho and Enzo Maresca
Jadon Sancho and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Warren Little/Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly already sounding out clubs about the potential sale of Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues took Sancho on loan from Manchester United last summer, and it was widely reported at the time that this would become permanent for the 2025/26 season.

However, there have now been reports from iNews and others stating that Chelsea could pay to get out of their obligation to sign Sancho permanently from Man Utd.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

Phillips is now providing his information on the Sancho situation, and it seems Chelsea do not currently plan to pay any kind of penalty fee to get out of making the player’s move permanent.

Instead, it seems Chelsea are already making plans for what to do with Sancho once his permanent £25m transfer goes through.

Jadon Sancho could leave Chelsea almost as soon as he joins

Enzo Maresca with Jadon Sancho
Enzo Maresca with Jadon Sancho (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Sancho started brightly at Chelsea earlier this season, but his form has faded as the campaign has gone on, so it’s not too surprising that they’re not keen to keep him.

The 24-year-old struggled at United as well, but Phillips reports that he could still have suitors in leagues abroad such as Germany.

Sancho previously impressed at Borussia Dortmund, including in a second spell on loan there last season.

More Stories / Latest News
Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates with his Chelsea teammates
Ruben Amorim tipped to be key as Man United prepare surprise €40m Chelsea transfer raid
Igor Paixao celebrates with his Feyenoord teammates
Contact made: Arsenal & Liverpool register interest in €30m winger with 24 G/A this season
Dean Huijsen in action for Bournemouth against Brentford
Liverpool lead race for €60m transfer, ready to do whatever it takes to get deal done

Chelsea clearly seem to have decided it’s not worth keeping Sancho, so it will be interesting to see if they can find buyers for him in the near future.

CFC fans will hope Sancho can still revive his career at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks and months, but at this moment in time it’s not looking likely and key figures at the club clearly have that view as they plan to move him on.

More Stories Enzo Maresca Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *