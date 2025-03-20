Chelsea working on a deal to bring 28-year-old Premier League star to Stamford Bridge

(Photo by Ryan Pierse, Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea have once again had an inconsistent season and despite their heavy spending, they are only fighting for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

They signed several new players last summer but most of them have disappointed. Their key arrivals were Pedro Neto and Joao Felix who have both failed to make an impact at the club with the latter leaving in a loan move to join AC Milan in the winter transfer window.

Major changes are once again expected at the club with the arrival of a new defender highly likely.

According to TBR Football, Chelsea have scouted Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina in recent weeks with Enzo Maresca’s side keen on signing him in the summer.

The defender has been influential for Forest this season, helping them in their charge to quality for the Champions League.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are third in the Premier League at the moment and Aina has been one of their best players this season along with Chris Wood and Morwan Gibbs-White.

Forest are currently working towards agreeing a new deal with Aina with his contract expiring in the summer, although they have the option to extend it by 12 months which they will surely activate.

Chelsea to sign former defender Ola Aina?

The defender, who spent time at the Chelsea academy in the past, is also attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Michael Emenalo – Director of the Saudi Pro League worked at Chelsea and he knows what Aina is capable of.

The right-back has made 30 appearances for Forest this season and he has been one of the first names on their team sheet.

Maresca’s side have also shortlisted Denzel Dumfries as one of the options for the right-back position.

The Blues have started their transfer business already by securing the signing of Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon.

