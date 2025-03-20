“Their supporters would love him” – Collymore backs Newcastle to sign failing Liverpool star

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates with the Carabao Cup trophy (Photo by Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has had a tough time at Liverpool, and it would be no surprise to see his time at the club end during the summer transfer window. He has been strongly linked with a move away, and these reports coincide with the Premier League leaders’ reported growing interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

It has been a very tough individual season for Nunez, who has seven goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, which five of those strikes coming in the Premier League. The Uruguayan striker has regularly frustrated supporters since joining from Benfica in the summer of 2022, and club bosses could also be fed up.

It is not ruled out that Nunez would stay in the Premier League even if he were to leave Liverpool, and a surprising team have now been backed to sign the 25-year-old.

Newcastle urged to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Stan Collymore has stated that Newcastle should look to sign Nunez as a replacement for Isak.

“Nunez would be a really good fit at Newcastle, and their supporters would love him. Newcastle are a really big club, so it would not feel like a massive step down for Nunez, but the important thing is that the pressure would not be as telling. And I think Eddie Howe, who I think will become England manager in the future, can make Nunez into the player that many thought he would become at Liverpool.

“Whatever happens, I think Nunez will leave Liverpool in the summer, but it would not surprise me if he went to Newcastle with Isak going in the opposite direction as the two clubs could reach an amicable agreement when considering their respective FFP situations.”

Newcastle will be desperate to retain the services of Isak beyond the summer, but if they can’t, a replacement will be required. There is plenty of potential with Nunez, who would arrive in a similar situation to the Swedish striker, who had a relatively poor goalscoring record at Real Sociedad prior to his 2022 move.