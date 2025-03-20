Liverpool lead race for €60m transfer, ready to do whatever it takes to get deal done

Dean Huijsen in action for Bournemouth against Brentford (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen ahead of this summer.

Real Madrid are also keen on Huijsen, but it seems Liverpool have moved to position themselves as his most likely next destination.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, which states that the Reds are determined to do whatever it takes to win the race for the 19-year-old.

Huijsen is clearly one of the most talented young defenders in world football right now, and it makes sense that he’s being linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool could do with bringing in a top young talent like Huijsen as they have the ageing Virgil van Dijk nearing the end of his contract.

Dean Huijsen to Liverpool or Real Madrid?

Huijsen looks like he has it in him to be an ideal long-term replacement for Van Dijk, but one imagines he could also do an important job at Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants will want a successor in place for Antonio Rudiger, who is also not getting any younger, while Eder Militao has had injury problems this season.

Huijsen is half Dutch and half Spanish, so it will be interesting to see if interest from the Bernabeu works to lure him back.

Liverpool could be a tempting destination for him as well, with Arne Slot doing tremendous work since taking over at Anfield last year.

The Dutch tactician is surely going to win the Premier League title in his first season in charge, and Huijsen might feel he’d have a good chance of being a part of further trophy-winning campaigns if he goes there.

LFC would likely have to pay €60m to sign Huijsen, according to Fichajes, and that could end up looking like a bargain in years to come.