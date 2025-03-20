“He is in the list” – Fabrizio Romano names defender Liverpool want to sign

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign a new left-back in the summer transfer window.

The poor form of Andy Robertson this season has made the club think about a new option in the left-back position.

It is set to be a summer of uncertainty with a number of Liverpool players facing an uncertain future at the club.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to become free agents while Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz and Darwin Nunez could all be moved on from the club at the end of the season.

Salah is being chased by La Liga giants Barcelona while PSG are considering a move for Van Dijk.

One of the club’s top priorities will be the signing of a new left-back and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is the player Arne Slot’s team are looking at.

Slot has given the club the green light to make a move for the Bournemouth defender who has impressed this season with his brilliant performances.

The transfer news expert said on his Youtube channel:

“In the summer, I already told you we expect Liverpool to be really busy because there are several positions to cover.

“Left-back, they love Milos Kerkez – as I keep telling you, he is in the list.”

Milos Kerkez to join Liverpool?

Kerkez has scored two goals and provided five assists for Andoni Iraola’s side this season. He likes to get involved in attack and that is something the Liverpool fans would love at Anfield if he joins the club.

He would be an affordable option for the Premier League leaders and at the moment, they do not face tough competition in the race to sign him. He is only 21-years-old and has a lot to learn at the top level.

Under Slot, he can take his game to the next level and become an even better player than he already is.

