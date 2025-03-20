Contact made: Arsenal & Liverpool register interest in €30m winger with 24 G/A this season

Igor Paixao celebrates with his Feyenoord teammates (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer move for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao.

The Brazilian wide-man has impressed in the Eredivisie, contributing a total of 11 goals and 13 assists in all competitions so far this season.

It seems top clubs have taken notice of Paixao’s performances, with a report from Todo Fichajes stating that Arsenal and Liverpool have been in contact to register an interest in the 24-year-old.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

It remains to be seen, however, if those clubs will end up being the main contenders for Paixao’s signature, as he also has other suitors from the Premier League.

The report names Tottenham, Newcastle United and Bournemouth as three other English top flight clubs who are keen on Paixao.

Igor Paixao transfer: Will Feyenoord star head to the Premier League this summer?

Todo Fichajes also state that Paixao could be available for as little as €30m, which looks like a potential bargain for such an in-form attacking talent.

Still, one big question mark will be if Paixao can take his form in the Eredivisie with him to the Premier League.

It goes without saying that it will be a much bigger challenge producing numbers like this in English football, so we’ll have to see if the biggest clubs are ready to gamble on him.

One imagines Arsenal and Liverpool might be willing to pay a bit more for someone more proven, but they could certainly benefit from a signing like Paixao.

The Gunners need an upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while Raheem Sterling’s loan will surely not be made permanent.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might be about to lose Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, while they could perhaps do with an upgrade on the injury-prone Diogo Jota.