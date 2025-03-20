Exclusive: Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea ready to launch transfer move for wonderkid after scouting mission

Jorrel Hato in action for Ajax against Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all understood to be preparing transfer moves for Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato this summer.

The Premier League giants are alongside Real Madrid in looking at Hato, with sources telling CaughtOffside that all four clubs have scouted the Netherlands international in recent matches.

Hato has impressed as one of the most exciting young players in world football, and we’ve long seen speculation linking him with bigger clubs.

Now it seems Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are stepping up their interest and gearing up to try striking a deal for the 19-year-old this summer.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, with Hato having a big decision to make as so many big names try to lure him away from Ajax.

Where will Jorrel Hato go next amid huge transfer interest?

Hato was seriously considered by Arsenal last summer before they instead moved for Riccardo Calafiori in that position, so it remains to be seen if the Gunners still need him.

We’ve also seen Myles Lewis-Skelly break into the Arsenal first-team this season, so there’s surely not that much need for Hato at the Emirates Stadium now.

That could mean Liverpool is more likely, with the Reds having a clear need for a long-term replacement for the ageing Andrew Robertson.

Still, Chelsea have become known for investing in the world’s best young players, so Hato might feel safe in the knowledge that he’d get playing time and a chance to develop if he chose Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, might do well to think about a long-term successor to Ferland Mendy, and have also done well in recent years to lure some of the best young players in the world to the Bernabeu.