Leeds United reportedly face losing a key player this summer, with Junior Firpo not expected to stay at Elland Road.

Latest reports suggest that the 28-year-old is attracting plenty of interest ahead of this summer, and he looks likely to leave for a new challenge.

It seems that Firpo is planning to leave Leeds even if the Yorkshire giants end up winning promotion back to the Premier League.

This is a big blow for Daniel Farke and co., as they’d surely have wanted Firpo to remain a key part of their first-team next season.

Leeds will need experienced players like this, especially if they do manage to get back into the top flight, where they’ll face a battle not to go straight back down.

Junior Firpo transfer concern for Leeds ahead of the summer

Leeds signed Firpo back in 2021 and he’s been a solid and reliable performer for the club, so perhaps he’s earned the chance to look for something new.

Still, LUFC fans will no doubt be hoping for loyalty from the Dominican Republic international, who has revived his career in England after previously flopping at Barcelona.

It would not be easy for Leeds to replace Firpo if he were to leave, but one imagines the club will start looking for replacements now in order to avoid being in a much worse position later.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship and will hope they can stay there, unlike last season when a late dip in form saw them miss out on automatic promotion.

They then suffered defeat to Southampton in the playoff final, but did well to keep much of that squad together to try again for promotion this term.