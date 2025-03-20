(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are actively planning their summer transfer strategy, with a key focus on strengthening their central defence ahead of the next campaign.

As the Reds prepare for a new era under Arne Slot, Chelsea’s Levi Colwill has emerged as a prime target.

With their quadruple ambitions now over and only the Premier League title left to contend for, Liverpool are keen to ensure they remain competitive on all fronts.

Reinforcing the backline is a priority, especially with the uncertain future of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract ends this summer.

Liverpool make enquiry for Chelsea star Levi Colvill

According to TBR Football, Liverpool have been closely monitoring Colwill’s situation and have made enquiries regarding his availability with the club as well as the player.

Despite Liverpool’s interest, the report suggests that Colwill is not currently seeking a move away from Chelsea. The 22-year-old is highly rated at Stamford Bridge, with the club viewing him as a future captain.

Colwill, who is under contract with Chelsea until 2029, has been a crucial figure in Enzo Maresca’s squad this season. He has featured prominently, starting all 27 league games he has been available for and playing the full 90 minutes in each, demonstrating his reliability and importance to the team.

Mauricio Pochettino praise for Colwill

Having progressed through Chelsea’s academy, Levi Colwill gained valuable first-team experience during loan spells with Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion before committing to a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge in 2023. His leadership qualities have also been recognised, as he captained Chelsea for the first time this season.

He was hailed by former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who believes he has the ability to become “one of the greatest” centre-backs during their pre-season win over Brighton last season.

He said:

‘I am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it is only the first game with us after the season with Brighton. I am so happy, he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England.’

Liverpool’s pursuit of Colwill highlights their intention to find a long-term successor for Van Dijk, who has been an integral part of their success over the years.

The Dutchman’s contract situation adds urgency to Liverpool’s defensive planning, with Slot looking to build a solid backline for the future.

While Chelsea remain firm in their desire to keep Colwill, Liverpool’s ambitious project and the opportunity to replace a player of Van Dijk’s stature could make the move an appealing prospect for the young defender. However, any deal will require overcoming significant hurdles, including persuading both Chelsea and Colwill to consider a transfer.

As the transfer window nears, the Reds are expected to step up their efforts, though securing a deal will require overcoming significant challenges, particularly in persuading both Chelsea and Colwill to agree to a transfer.