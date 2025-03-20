More bad news for Liverpool as injured star forced to leave national team squad

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch react during Liverpool vs Newcastle (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There’s been more bad news for Liverpool after their recent defeats in the Champions League and the final of the Carabao Cup.

As reported by BBC Sport, Reds midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is now carrying an injury which has seen him leave the Dutch national team squad.

Gravenberch has been one of the most improved players in the Premier League this season, becoming a hugely important part of Arne Slot’s side as they top the table and look all but certain to lift the title by the end of the campaign.

However, LFC have had a bit of a wobble recently losing to Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in quick succession as some cracks perhaps start to show.

The last thing they need is more injuries, with Trent Alexander-Arnold missing the game at Wembley at the weekend, and with Gravenberch now also nursing a problem.

Ryan Gravenberch injury is a worry but Liverpool have decent midfield depth

Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping that Gravenberch’s injury isn’t anything too serious, with his departure from Netherlands training perhaps just a precaution.

Still, even if Slot does have to cope without the 22-year-old for a little while, there are other options for him in the middle of the park.

Liverpool already have Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo in that area of the pitch, so that should see them reasonably well covered.

None of them offer quite the same qualities as Gravenberch, of course, but if it’s not too long term an injury then it should be more than enough for the team to cope.

Liverpool’s next run of games also seem quite favourable, with Slot’s men set to take on Everton, Fulham, West Ham and Leicester City in their next four league matches.