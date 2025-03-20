Liverpool have no plans to pursue deal for striker who left Premier League in 2024

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are planning to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window to replace the struggling Darwin Nunez.

Mohamed Salah has scored the majority of their goals this season and in moment when Salah has failed, the team has struggled a lot since no other attacker has contributed much.

The likes of Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have all failed to help the team and Salah in attack this season.

The Reds have been recently linked with a move for former Manchester City man Julian Alvarez who is shining under Diego Simeone this season at Atletico Madrid.

According to Football Insider, Arne Slot’s side are not interested in a move for Alvarez, deciding not to renew their past interest in the attacker.

The 25-year-old striker has scored 23 goals for the Spanish side this season along with five assists in 44 games this season for them.

Atletico Madrid paid more than £80million to sign the attacker last summer and if Liverpool want to sign him, they would have to pay a similar fee for the attacker.

Liverpool want a new striker ahead of next season

The Reds are currently in no mood to do that and may look for cheaper alternatives in the market.

Liverpool’s lack of goals recently have become the reason behind their elimination from the Champions League and their defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Although he would be a perfect for Liverpool and would compliment the qualities of their other attackers but the Reds are set to go in a different direction when the transfer window opens.

Although the Premier League giants would love to have Alexander Isak in their team for next season, they are looking for a much affordable option in Liam Delap of Ipswich Town.

Slot’s side are also working on a deal to sign a replacement of Salah who could leave at the end of the season.

