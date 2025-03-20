(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool could face a significant reshuffle in their attacking department this summer, with several key forwards linked with moves away from Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez are all rumored to be on the verge of exits, leaving the club at a crossroads as they plan for the future.

One of the biggest concerns for Liverpool fans is the future of club talisman Salah. The Egyptian’s contract expires this summer, and as of yet, there has been no evident progress in negotiations for an extension.

With no clarity over his future, speculation is growing over whether Salah will continue his journey with the Reds or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Luis Diaz is another player who could be on the move, with strong interest coming from Barcelona. Reports suggest the Colombian winger is keen on joining the Catalan giants, who are looking to strengthen their attack despite financial constraints.

If Barcelona can navigate their financial challenges, Diaz could become a key target for the La Liga club.

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has also been linked with a potential return to Wolves. Liverpool are reportedly open to selling him for the right price, and with Wolves seeking attacking reinforcements, a reunion could be on the cards.

Fabrizio Romano on Darwin Nunez’s potential Liverpool exit

Darwin Nunez’s time at Anfield has been underwhelming, despite some moments of brilliance. This season he has scored just 7 in 40 games across all competitions, taking his overall tally for the club to 40 goals & 24 assists in 136 games.

The Uruguayan striker has struggled for consistency, and new Liverpool manager Arne Slot is said to be growing impatient with him.

In fact, the Reds rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi club Al-Nassr in January due to a lack of replacement options at the time. However, fresh bids are expected in the summer, with both Saudi Pro League and Atletico Madrid expressing strong interest in signing Nunez.

And according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, movements have already started ahead of a potential move away.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that the player is seeking a move away and those close to him have started exploring possibilities.

He said:

“For sure, I told you several times, we expect Darwin Nunez to be one of the names to watch in the summer. There is movement. The movements have already started around Darwin Nunez who is now in an important moment of the season with Liverpool.

“The focus for Darwin is to win the Premier League (with Liverpool) and then consider a move in the summer.

“Darwin, according to my information, was very open in January to joining Al-Nassr. He was ready to say yes to Saudi to the project before Liverpool decided to keep the current squad.

“Now lets see what happens (with Darwin). There is already some movement now with people close to the player exploring all possibilities.”

The Reds’ need for apt replacements amid likely exodus

With a potential exodus of attacking talent, Liverpool will be forced to act in the transfer market.

The club has already been linked with several attacking reinforcements, including Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak. However, signing the Swedish striker could prove difficult, as Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is reportedly unwilling to let his star forward leave.

Another intriguing option for Liverpool could be former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. If Nunez joins Atletico Madrid, Liverpool may look to sign Alvarez, who previously attracted their interest before joining Diego Simeone’s side.

As Liverpool brace for what could be a transformative summer, the club’s recruitment team will have their work cut out in securing top-quality replacements.

With uncertainty surrounding Salah, Diaz, Jota, and Nunez, the Reds will need to make strategic moves to ensure they remain competitive in both the Premier League and European competitions next season.