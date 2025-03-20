Man United will meet with La Liga club to discuss the transfer of 25-year-old attacker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Antony left Manchester United in the winter transfer window and since his move to Real Betis, he has impressed for the La Liga side.

His move from Ajax to Man United failed miserably after he was signed in a big money move by former manager Erik ten Hag.

The Brazilian winger became out of favour under manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford who decided to offload the winger in a loan move to Real Betis.

Since moving to La Liga, Antony has impressed for the Spanish side, scoring two goals and providing two assists in seven La Liga appearances.

According to ABC de Sevilla, Real Betis and Man United are set to be involved in talks for the future of Antony.

The Spanish side are keen on keeping the winger at the club and the player himself wants to continue his career in La Liga where he has settled well and moved on from the horrors of the Premier League.

However, the Premier League giants are not in favour of another loan deal for the player.

Man United have decided to part ways with Antony

The Red Devils are still paying the majority of his wages and they are looking to offload him permanently in the summer transfer window to remove his wages off their bill.

Antony’s contract at Man United expires in 2027 and they want to use the summer transfer window this year to permanently sell him.

Antony has created more open play chances (17) and more big chances (6) than any other player in La Liga since making his Real Betis debut in February, that is how impactful he has been at the La Liga club.

The player has the confidence of the manager at Betis which was lacking at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are planning a major overhaul of their squad in the summer and along with Antony, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Kobbie Mainoo are expected to be sold.