Champions League giants draw up transfer plans that could be bad news for Arsenal & Liverpool

Martin Zubimendi, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Denis Doyle, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly making their transfer plans for the summer, and it could end up being bad news for Arsenal and Liverpool.

Among Real’s top targets are Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who also note that Arsenal are chasing Zubimendi and perhaps look in a strong position to bring the player to the Emirates Stadium.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

Alexander-Arnold has long been linked with Real Madrid as he’s nearing the end of his Liverpool contract, making him a free agent this summer as things stand.

The Reds will no doubt be desperate to keep this vitally important player, but there’s seemingly little sign of the England international being close to agreeing a new contract at Anfield.

Real Madrid draw up list of summer transfer targets

Along with Alexander-Arnold and Zubimendi, the Fichajes report names Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen as one of Los Blancos’ top targets.

The Spanish giants could also try to bring Nico Paz back to the Bernabeu from Como, according to the report.

It looks like it’s going to be a busy summer for Madrid, but it remains to be seen if they’ll definitely get all the players they want.

For one thing, the Zubimendi to Arsenal deal looks really advanced, as recently reported by the reliable David Ornstein of the Athletic.

Arsenal could certainly do with strengthening in the middle of the park as both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are about to be out of contract.

Zubimendi could, therefore, find he’s given a more important role at Arsenal than he would be at Madrid, where there’s competition from the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham in that central midfield area.