Fee set: Manchester City ready to let big name go for €30-40m

Mateo Kovacic celebrates with his Man City teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is reportedly available this summer amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Al Nassr.

According to Esteemed Kompany, there is a possibility that Kovacic could be moved on at the end of this season after a disappointing season at the Etihad Stadium.

Kovacic himself is not to blame for Man City’s poor campaign, of course, but it perhaps makes sense that Pep Guardiola is ready to revamp this struggling and over-the-hill squad.

Kovacic initially made a positive impact at City when he joined from Chelsea, but the experienced Croatia international no longer looks to be at the peak of his powers.

Where next for Manchester City misfit Mateo Kovacic?

According to the report from Esteemed Kompany, Kovacic is attracting a lot of interest as he’s made available for around €30-40m.

The 30-year-old has suitors across Europe and in the Saudi Pro League, with the report suggesting Atletico Madrid and Al Nassr are showing the strongest interest at the moment.

It will be interesting to see what Kovacic decides to do, as he might be tempted to extend his career in Europe for a bit longer.

His compatriot Luka Modric has been able to carry on playing well into his late 30s at Real Madrid, so perhaps Kovacic could do something similar with someone like Atletico.

Still, the money from Saudi Arabia is likely to be very tempting, so that surely cannot be ruled out.

City have sold a number of their former players to Saudi clubs, such as Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo.