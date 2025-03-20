Michael Owen has urged Liverpool to complete ‘incredible move’ for 25-year-old

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Michael Owen has named two attackers that Liverpool should sign with both Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez facing an uncertain future at the club.

The Premier League leaders could lose Salah at the end of the season when his contract expires at Anfield.

There is still no agreement over a new deal for Salah at the Merseyside club and as it stands, he is moving on his way out of the club.

Nunez could be another attacker to leave the club with Arne Slot looking to replace the struggling attacker.

The recent League Cup final against Newcastle United showed what Liverpool are lacking in attack.

Alexander Isak scored a crucial goal for the Magpies in the final which ultimately guided them to victory in the final.

Owen has urged his former club Liverpool, to sign Isak from another one of his former club Newcastle, in the summer.

“I think if he (Salah) was to go, Liverpool would look to replace him or find another attacking player, because I think Darwin Nunez will probably go as well,” said Owen, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

“There’s lots of alternatives out there but no-one can replace Mo Salah. There’s no-one out there that is going to get his numbers.

“There’s been a few rumours lately about different players. Alexander Isak would just be an incredible move if Liverpool could get him, but I’m sure virtually every team wants him and Newcastle are desperate to keep hold of him, so that would be an interesting one.

“I like Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth, who plays in the same position as Salah. I like him, a younger version, but definitely got energy, scoring capabilities and a good player.”

Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak?

The race to sign Isak will be intense in the summer as not only Liverpool but Arsenal are also keen on signing him.

He has shown consistency at Newcastle over the years and he has all the attributes to become the best striker in the world.

Isak has taken his game to the next level under Eddie Howe at Newcastle. The lack of Champions League football at St James’ Park may force the attacker to think about his future and consider for a move away from the club.

Whichever club Isak joins in the future, Liverpool or Arsenal, that team becomes instant favourites to win the Premier League title next season.

In case Liverpool fail to sign him, they have identified a cheaper alternative of Isak.

