Ruben Amorim tipped to be key as Man United prepare surprise €40m Chelsea transfer raid

Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a surprise transfer raid on Chelsea this summer that is sure to divide fans.

In a bid to fix his attack, it seems that Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim could be pushing for the club to move for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, with Man Utd possible ready to pay around €40-50m for the Ukraine international, with Amorim tipped to play a key role, as per the report.

The Portuguese tactician only recently took over at Old Trafford, and he’s already shipped out attacking players like Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Rashford is on loan at Aston Villa and Antony is at Real Betis until the end of the season, and it’s hard to imagine they’ll be coming back.

Mudryk might be a gamble, but it makes sense that United seem keen to consider the 24-year-old.

Mykhailo Mudryk transfer: Manchester United linked with Chelsea star

United fans might not be too keen on Mudryk after witnessing his struggles at Chelsea, but there’s no doubt he looked like a hugely exciting young talent while he was on the books at his former club Shakhtar Donetsk.

If there’s any chance at all that Mudryk can get back to his best, he could surely be an excellent addition to this United squad, who are so short of quality in attack.

Amorim did a great job without that many big names at Sporting Lisbon, so perhaps he could be the man to get the best out of Mudryk again.

Chelsea will surely want to sell Mudryk after his struggles at Stamford Bridge, and that could represent an exciting opportunity for United to do some smart business.

It will be interesting to see if anyone else also comes in for Mudryk this summer, and if he remains a priority for MUFC or if they move on to someone else.