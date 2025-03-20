Newcastle players celebrating, and Alan Shearer smiling in the stands (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has joked that Dan Burn might as well retire after his goal in the win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Burn opened the scoring for the Magpies in a famous 2-1 victory over the Reds at Wembley last weekend, delivering the club its first piece of silverware in 70 years.

Even Shearer, one of Newcastle’s best ever players, never managed to lift a trophy with the north east club.

“I had an offer from Arsenal but walked out of a BIZARRE meeting with Arsene Wenger” – which legendary figure has no regrets about turning down the Gunners?

Writing for BBC Sport about the game and Burn’s role in the win, Shearer joked that he told the 32-year-old he might as well retire after scoring in a cup final victory.

But Shearer forgot that Burn had also just earned his first England call-up, so things could be about to get even better for the former Brighton player.

Alan Shearer on his retirement joke to Newcastle’s Dan Burn

“I would love to see big Dan Burn make his England debut this week and maybe he can find the Wembley net for his country as well as his club,” Shearer said.

“I’d forgotten about his England call-up when I spoke to him on Sunday night and said ‘you might as well retire mate because it is not going to get any better than this’.

“He went ‘well, you never know… something might happen on Friday’ and he is right. That’s the story of his career really, because he has done the hard yards to get here, and have moments like this for the first time at the age of 32.”

Newcastle fans will still be on cloud nine after that incredible result on Sunday, and they’ll also surely be buzzing for Burn as he prepares to be involved with the England national team.