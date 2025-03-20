“It’s more likely that United” – David Ornstein drops significant Man United transfer update

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are going to be active in the transfer market in the summer to sign a new attacker.

The Red Devils have been recently linked with a move for Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Italian side Napoli.

There have been suggestions in the media that the Red Devils could be involved in a swap deal for the Nigerian attacker by sending Rasmus Hojlund the other way.

However, reliable journalist David Ornstein has reported that it is highly unlikely that Hojlund would leave the club.

The Premier League giants have complete faith in the talents of the young attacker despite his poor form this season.

He broke his goal drought against Leicester City in the last match and Ruben Amorim would be hoping similar stuff from the attacker in the upcoming matches.

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Ornstein said:

“Certainly an interesting proposition, I’m not sure how realistic it is. Manchester United spent 70-plus million pounds on Rasmus Hojlund.

“He’s young, he’s just actually found the back of the net after a long drought against Leicester, and my presumption is they’ll be wanting to build with him, rather than bringing in a much older striker in what would be a complicated deal.

“I do expect Victor Osimhen to be on the move, given that Napoli let him go to Galatasaray and the future is really uncertain for him there.

“And Manchester United have been linked, but I’m not sure how realistic it is that Manchester United would let go of Rasmus Hojlund.

“He is one who would raise some funds, but he would not produce a profit on the book value that he represents.

“So I think it’s more likely that United will raise funds from elsewhere, as attractive a deal as that might sound for transfer lovers.”

Man United have some big decisions to make in the summer

If the Red Devils want to sign Osimhen, one of their current attackers would have to make way for him.

Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both struggled at the club but both have shown recent signs of improvement.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for both of them but there is a feeling around the club that the manager has faith in both the young attackers.

If Osimhen joins them, he walks straight away into the starting line up and both Hojlund and Zirkzee may have to settle for a role on the bench.

The Premier League giants have also shown interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

